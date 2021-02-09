586 New Coronavirus Cases Reported Tuesday, Walz Announces Vaccination Expansion

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state reported 586 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, along with six new deaths. None of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area. The new cases came from a total of 10,632 test for a case positivity rate of 5.5%

In addition, Governor Walz has announced that the state will be expanding COVID-19 vaccinations through pharmacies across the state this week. Minnesotans can get vaccinated in both Walmart and Thrifty White participating locations in the first phase of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. This will allow residents access to a vaccine opportunity, no matter where they are located.

Both locations will be administering more than 16,000 doses to those 65 years and older. Walz is also reallocating 8,000 doses to in-store pharmacies at Walgreens for that same priority group.

“We are giving Minnesotans expanded options for how they can get the vaccine,” said Governor Walz. “The vaccine supply remains extremely limited, but we are developing a strong and reliable network of different ways Minnesotans can get vaccinated. We are committed to meeting Minnesotans where they are and will continue to work relentlessly to give everyone access to the vaccine no matter where they live.”

The state reported 19 new cases in the following counties:

Beltrami – 1

Cass – 3

Clearwater – 1

Itasca – 6

Mahnomen – 1

Mille Lacs – 2

Morrison – 1

Polk – 3

Wadena – 1

