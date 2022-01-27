57 New COVID-19 Deaths, 14,633 New Cases Reported Thursday in MN
The state today reported 57 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 14,633 new coronavirus cases.
There were four deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:
- One person from Aitkin County between the ages of 90 and 94
- One person from Clearwater County between the ages of 65 and 69
- One person from Itasca County between the ages of 75 and 79
- One person from Roseau County between the ages of 60 and 64
The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is at 22.7%, a slight decrease from 22.9% reported yesterday. Case growth is at 216.0 new cases per 100,000 people, a decrease from 220.9 per 100,000 reported yesterday.
There are currently 1,543 people hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of 86 from a week ago. 247 ICU beds are in use, a decrease of 17 from a week ago.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 762 new cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 16
- Beltrami – 154
- Cass – 68
- Clearwater – 19
- Crow Wing – 113
- Hubbard – 40
- Itasca – 75
- Koochiching – 29
- Lake of the Woods – 4
- Mahnomen – 21
- Mille Lacs – 32
- Morrison – 63
- Polk – 56
- Roseau – 25
- Todd – 23
- Wadena – 24
