57 New COVID-19 Deaths, 14,633 New Cases Reported Thursday in MN

Lakeland News — Jan. 27 2022

The state today reported 57 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 14,633 new coronavirus cases.

There were four deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One person from Aitkin County between the ages of 90 and 94
  • One person from Clearwater County between the ages of 65 and 69
  • One person from Itasca County between the ages of 75 and 79
  • One person from Roseau County between the ages of 60 and 64

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is at 22.7%, a slight decrease from 22.9% reported yesterday. Case growth is at 216.0 new cases per 100,000 people, a decrease from 220.9 per 100,000 reported yesterday.

There are currently 1,543 people hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of 86 from a week ago. 247 ICU beds are in use, a decrease of 17 from a week ago.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 762 new cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 16
  • Beltrami – 154
  • Cass – 68
  • Clearwater – 19
  • Crow Wing – 113
  • Hubbard – 40
  • Itasca – 75
  • Koochiching – 29
  • Lake of the Woods – 4
  • Mahnomen – 21
  • Mille Lacs – 32
  • Morrison – 63
  • Polk – 56
  • Roseau – 25
  • Todd – 23
  • Wadena – 24

By — Lakeland News

