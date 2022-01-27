57 New COVID-19 Deaths, 14,633 New Cases Reported Thursday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 57 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 14,633 new coronavirus cases.

There were four deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

One person from Aitkin County between the ages of 90 and 94

One person from Clearwater County between the ages of 65 and 69

One person from Itasca County between the ages of 75 and 79

One person from Roseau County between the ages of 60 and 64

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is at 22.7%, a slight decrease from 22.9% reported yesterday. Case growth is at 216.0 new cases per 100,000 people, a decrease from 220.9 per 100,000 reported yesterday.

There are currently 1,543 people hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of 86 from a week ago. 247 ICU beds are in use, a decrease of 17 from a week ago.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 762 new cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 16

Beltrami – 154

Cass – 68

Clearwater – 19

Crow Wing – 113

Hubbard – 40

Itasca – 75

Koochiching – 29

Lake of the Woods – 4

Mahnomen – 21

Mille Lacs – 32

Morrison – 63

Polk – 56

Roseau – 25

Todd – 23

Wadena – 24

