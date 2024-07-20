56th Annual Watermark Art Festival Coming to Downtown Bemidji

The 56th annual Watermark Art Festival – formerly known as Art in the Park – is coming to downtown Bemidji this weekend.

Held since 1967, the two-day festival has been a summer highlight for both tourists and residents of northern Minnesota and draws thousands of visitors to Library Park.

This year, over 100 artists will be featured in addition to a food court, two stages for live music, and a newly expanded outdoor family art activity area, where everyone can get creative.

“We have a lot of returning people, but we also have a lot of new artists every year,” explained Leah Grunzke, Watermark Art Center Outreach Coordinator. “I think we have almost a dozen new artists coming in of the 90 vendors out in the park and about a dozen on the Watermark side of the street with the different activities. And of course, we have two stages full of music, so we have some returning bands and some new ones. I think there are about eight different musical groups that are going to be playing throughout the weekend.”

The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 19th and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 20th. More information is available on the Watermark Art Center website.