5,686 New COVID-19 Cases, 21 Deaths Reported Tuesday in MN

Lakeland News — Oct. 19 2021

The state today reported 21 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 5,686 new coronavirus cases. Because the state no longer reports data on the weekends, today’s numbers represent data from Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

There were five deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • A Beltrami County resident between the ages of 60 and 64
  • Two Crow Wing County residents, one between the ages of 70 and 74 and the other between the ages of 85 and 89
  • A Morrison County resident between the ages of 80 and 84
  • A Roseau County resident between the ages of 50 and 54

The new cases came from 78,725 tests for a case positivity rate of 7.2%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 571 confirmed cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 19
  • Beltrami – 80
  • Cass – 46
  • Clearwater – 12
  • Crow Wing – 83
  • Hubbard – 20
  • Itasca – 71
  • Koochiching – 5
  • Lake of the Woods – 4
  • Mahnomen – 2
  • Mille Lacs – 44
  • Morrison – 71
  • Polk – 24
  • Roseau – 6
  • Todd – 54
  • Wadena – 30

By — Lakeland News

