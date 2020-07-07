$56.6 Million Coronavirus Relief Fund Proposal To Help Minnesota Child Care Providers

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan announced their $56.6 million Coronavirus Relief Fund proposal today that can help support Minnesota child care providers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Child care providers have stepped up to serve emergency workers and ensure families across Minnesota have a safe and reliable place to send their children,” said Governor Walz. “We will continue to support the critical work they do to educate our next generation, support families, and strengthen our economy.”

The proposal provides grants to family child care providers, child care centers, and certain eligible certified centers to support the increased costs and decreased revenue due to COVID-19.

Those who are eligible will receive a grant paid out over a three months time span. Family providers will receive up to $1,200 per month and licensed centers will receive up to $8,500 per month based on the number of eligible applicants.

To be eligible you must:

-Providers have had to been open and caring for children since June 15 and through the duration of the three month grant period

-Revenue loss or increased costs due to COVID-19

-Providing financial incentives for working staff

-License must be in good standing

The request for the $56.6 million was approved on July 1 by the Legislative Advisory Commission. Once the funding is approved, DHS and the Children’s Cabinet will provide information about how childcare providers can apply.

