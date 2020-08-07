Lakeland PBS

556 New COVID-19 Cases and 4 New Deaths Reported Friday in MN

Aug. 7 2020

The state reported 556 new positive COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths today. The 556 new cases came from a total of 15,924 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.5%, down from 4.9% a week ago.

300 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, down 19 from yesterday, and 155 of those hospitalized are in ICU, up two from yesterday.

In the Lakeland viewing area, 19 new cases were reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin County – 4
  • Beltrami County – 2
  • Crow Wing County – 3
  • Hubbard County – 2
  • Itasca County – 1
  • Lake of the Woods County – 1
  • Polk County – 6

