556 New COVID-19 Cases and 4 New Deaths Reported Friday in MN

The state reported 556 new positive COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths today. The 556 new cases came from a total of 15,924 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.5%, down from 4.9% a week ago.

300 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, down 19 from yesterday, and 155 of those hospitalized are in ICU, up two from yesterday.

In the Lakeland viewing area, 19 new cases were reported in the following counties:

Aitkin County – 4

Beltrami County – 2

Crow Wing County – 3

Hubbard County – 2

Itasca County – 1

Lake of the Woods County – 1

Polk County – 6

