551 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in MN Thursday
Minnesota reported 551 new positive COVID-19 cases today and three new deaths. None of the deaths were in the Lakeland viewing area.
The new cases came from 17,969 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.1%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 33 new confirmed cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 2
- Beltrami – 1
- Cass – 3
- Clearwater – 1
- Crow Wing County – 7
- Itasca – 4
- Lake of the Woods – 1
- Mille Lacs – 1
- Morrison – 6
- Roseau – 3
- Todd – 4
