Lakeland PBS

551 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in MN Thursday

Lakeland News — Jul. 29 2021

Minnesota reported 551 new positive COVID-19 cases today and three new deaths. None of the deaths were in the Lakeland viewing area.

The new cases came from 17,969 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.1%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 33 new confirmed cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 2
  • Beltrami – 1
  • Cass – 3
  • Clearwater – 1
  • Crow Wing County – 7
  • Itasca – 4
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Mille Lacs – 1
  • Morrison – 6
  • Roseau – 3
  • Todd – 4

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

American Gymnast Sunisa Lee Takes Olympic Gold

MDH Recommends Mask Wearing for Everyone in Schools This Fall

625 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Wednesday in Minnesota

Walz Has Yet to Announce Decision on Running for Re-Election

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.