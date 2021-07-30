551 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in MN Thursday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Minnesota reported 551 new positive COVID-19 cases today and three new deaths. None of the deaths were in the Lakeland viewing area.

The new cases came from 17,969 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.1%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 33 new confirmed cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 2

Beltrami – 1

Cass – 3

Clearwater – 1

Crow Wing County – 7

Itasca – 4

Lake of the Woods – 1

Mille Lacs – 1

Morrison – 6

Roseau – 3

Todd – 4

