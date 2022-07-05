55-Year-Old Little Falls Man Dies in ATV Crash in Morrison County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 55-year-old Little Falls man has died in an ATV crash in Morrison County.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report at around 8:43 PM on July 3rd of an accident in Granite Township, about one mile north of Lastrup. According to a report from the Sheriff’s Office, Michael Waytashek was driving a Can-Am side-by-side ATV west on 203rd Street when he lost control on a gravel road and went into the ditch, rolling the ATV.

Waytashek was partially ejected and life-saving measures were immediately attempted, but Waytashek was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the MN State Patrol, Pierz Fire Department, Pierz Response Team, Life Link III, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

