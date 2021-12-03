Lakeland PBS

5,313 New COVID-19 Cases, 72 Deaths Reported Thursday in MN

Lakeland News — Dec. 2 2021

The state today reported 72 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 5,313 coronavirus cases.

There were five deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One person from Aitkin County between the ages of 75 and 79
  • One person from Beltrami County between the ages of 70 and 74
  • One person from Clearwater County between the ages of 90 and 94
  • One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 55 and 59
  • One person from Morrison County between the ages of 80 and 84

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is now at 10.1%, down from 10.3% yesterday.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 272 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 13
  • Beltrami – 23
  • Cass – 15
  • Clearwater – 7
  • Crow Wing – 53
  • Hubbard – 6
  • Itasca – 45
  • Koochiching – 9
  • Mahnomen – 2
  • Mille Lacs – 24
  • Morrison – 23
  • Polk – 17
  • Roseau – 23
  • Todd -8
  • Wadena – 4

By — Lakeland News

