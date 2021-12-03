5,313 New COVID-19 Cases, 72 Deaths Reported Thursday in MN
The state today reported 72 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 5,313 coronavirus cases.
There were five deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:
- One person from Aitkin County between the ages of 75 and 79
- One person from Beltrami County between the ages of 70 and 74
- One person from Clearwater County between the ages of 90 and 94
- One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 55 and 59
- One person from Morrison County between the ages of 80 and 84
The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is now at 10.1%, down from 10.3% yesterday.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 272 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 13
- Beltrami – 23
- Cass – 15
- Clearwater – 7
- Crow Wing – 53
- Hubbard – 6
- Itasca – 45
- Koochiching – 9
- Mahnomen – 2
- Mille Lacs – 24
- Morrison – 23
- Polk – 17
- Roseau – 23
- Todd -8
- Wadena – 4
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.