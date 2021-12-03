5,313 New COVID-19 Cases, 72 Deaths Reported Thursday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 72 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 5,313 coronavirus cases.

There were five deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

One person from Aitkin County between the ages of 75 and 79

One person from Beltrami County between the ages of 70 and 74

One person from Clearwater County between the ages of 90 and 94

One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 55 and 59

One person from Morrison County between the ages of 80 and 84

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is now at 10.1%, down from 10.3% yesterday.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 272 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 13

Beltrami – 23

Cass – 15

Clearwater – 7

Crow Wing – 53

Hubbard – 6

Itasca – 45

Koochiching – 9

Mahnomen – 2

Mille Lacs – 24

Morrison – 23

Polk – 17

Roseau – 23

Todd -8

Wadena – 4

