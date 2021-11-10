5,277 New COVID-19 Cases, 43 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN
The state today reported 43 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 5,277 new coronavirus cases.
Minnesota now ranks sixth among states for its rate of new COVID-19 infections over the past seven days, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to the Department of Health, newly reported cases does not include cases awaiting intake processing. The state says they are still trying to increase staffing to reduce the backlog of cases, which will impact new cases reported for the next few days.
There were six deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:
- One person from Beltrami County between the ages of 95 and 99
- Two people from Cass County, one between the ages of 60 and 64 and the other between the ages of 70 and 74
- One person from Clearwater County between the ages of 60 and 64
- One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 55 and 59
- One person from Todd County between the ages of 90 and 94
The new cases came from 40,312 tests for a case positivity rate of 13.1%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 385 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 12
- Beltrami – 47
- Cass – 23
- Clearwater – 3
- Crow Wing – 55
- Hubbard – 9
- Itasca – 89
- Koochiching – 3
- Lake of the Woods – 1
- Mahnomen – 3
- Morrison – 24
- Mille Lacs – 42
- Polk – 14
- Roseau – 13
- Todd – 27
- Wadena – 20
