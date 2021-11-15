Lakeland PBS

5,266 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Monday in Minnesota

Lakeland News — Nov. 15 2021

The state today reported 5,266 new COVID-19 cases. There were no reported deaths today because deaths were not processed last Thursday due to the Veterans Day holiday. Reporting of deaths will resume tomorrow.

The new cases came from 50,550 tests for a case positivity rate of 10.4%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 286 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 8
  • Beltrami – 48
  • Cass – 9
  • Clearwater – 5
  • Crow Wing – 27
  • Hubbard – 6
  • Itasca – 51
  • Koochiching – 5
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Mahnomen – 6
  • Mille Lacs – 29
  • Morrison – 28
  • Polk – 20
  • Roseau – 25
  • Todd – 15
  • Wadena – 3

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Keith Ellison to Seek 2nd Term as Minnesota Attorney General

OSHA’s Vaccine Mandate Worries Brainerd Businesses

4,849 New COVID-19 Cases, 28 Deaths Reported Friday in MN

State Court Panel Weighs Allowing More Video Trial Coverage

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.