5,266 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Monday in Minnesota

The state today reported 5,266 new COVID-19 cases. There were no reported deaths today because deaths were not processed last Thursday due to the Veterans Day holiday. Reporting of deaths will resume tomorrow.

The new cases came from 50,550 tests for a case positivity rate of 10.4%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 286 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 8

Beltrami – 48

Cass – 9

Clearwater – 5

Crow Wing – 27

Hubbard – 6

Itasca – 51

Koochiching – 5

Lake of the Woods – 1

Mahnomen – 6

Mille Lacs – 29

Morrison – 28

Polk – 20

Roseau – 25

Todd – 15

Wadena – 3

