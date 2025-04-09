Apr 9, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

52-Year-Old Man Dies While in Custody at Red Lake Jail

screenshot

Red Lake Detention Center (Credit: Google Street View)

A 52-year-old man has died while in custody at the Red Lake Detention Center.

According to a press release from Red Lake Department of Public Safety Director Kendall Kingbird Sr., Robin Lee Hanson died on April 2nd and was transported to Red Lake Indian Health Service Hospital.

The FBI and the Bureau of Indian Affairs – Internal Affairs Division are investigating the death. Kingbird says that due to it being an active investigation, he cannot comment any further.

