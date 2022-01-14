Lakeland PBS

52 New COVID-19 Deaths in MN on Thursday, Positivity Rate Exceeds 20%

Lakeland News — Jan. 13 2022

The state today reported 52 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 11,510 new coronavirus cases.

There were five deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One person from Beltrami County between the ages of 75 and 79
  • One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 55 and 59
  • Two people from Itasca County, one between the ages of 60 and 64 and the other between the ages of 80 and 84
  • One person from Morrison County between the ages of 65 and 69

The seven-day average for case positivity keeps increasing and is now at 20.7%, again breaking a record set the day before. Case growth is also at a new high, with 145.9 new cases per 100,000 people.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to rise, with 1,588 people currently hospitalized, an increase of 78 from yesterday. ICU use is still down overall, with 253 ICU beds are currently in use, a decrease of four from yesterday.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 296 cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 13
  • Beltrami – 45
  • Cass – 16
  • Clearwater – 11
  • Crow Wing – 41
  • Hubbard – 8
  • Itasca – 38
  • Koochiching – 12
  • Lake of the Woods – 3
  • Mahnomen – 1
  • Mille Lacs – 16
  • Morrison – 24
  • Polk – 20
  • Roseau – 9
  • Todd – 18
  • Wadena – 21

