52 New COVID-19 Deaths in MN on Thursday, Positivity Rate Exceeds 20%

The state today reported 52 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 11,510 new coronavirus cases.

There were five deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

One person from Beltrami County between the ages of 75 and 79

One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 55 and 59

Two people from Itasca County, one between the ages of 60 and 64 and the other between the ages of 80 and 84

One person from Morrison County between the ages of 65 and 69

The seven-day average for case positivity keeps increasing and is now at 20.7%, again breaking a record set the day before. Case growth is also at a new high, with 145.9 new cases per 100,000 people.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to rise, with 1,588 people currently hospitalized, an increase of 78 from yesterday. ICU use is still down overall, with 253 ICU beds are currently in use, a decrease of four from yesterday.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 296 cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 13

Beltrami – 45

Cass – 16

Clearwater – 11

Crow Wing – 41

Hubbard – 8

Itasca – 38

Koochiching – 12

Lake of the Woods – 3

Mahnomen – 1

Mille Lacs – 16

Morrison – 24

Polk – 20

Roseau – 9

Todd – 18

Wadena – 21

