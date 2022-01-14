52 New COVID-19 Deaths in MN on Thursday, Positivity Rate Exceeds 20%
The state today reported 52 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 11,510 new coronavirus cases.
There were five deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:
- One person from Beltrami County between the ages of 75 and 79
- One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 55 and 59
- Two people from Itasca County, one between the ages of 60 and 64 and the other between the ages of 80 and 84
- One person from Morrison County between the ages of 65 and 69
The seven-day average for case positivity keeps increasing and is now at 20.7%, again breaking a record set the day before. Case growth is also at a new high, with 145.9 new cases per 100,000 people.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to rise, with 1,588 people currently hospitalized, an increase of 78 from yesterday. ICU use is still down overall, with 253 ICU beds are currently in use, a decrease of four from yesterday.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 296 cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 13
- Beltrami – 45
- Cass – 16
- Clearwater – 11
- Crow Wing – 41
- Hubbard – 8
- Itasca – 38
- Koochiching – 12
- Lake of the Woods – 3
- Mahnomen – 1
- Mille Lacs – 16
- Morrison – 24
- Polk – 20
- Roseau – 9
- Todd – 18
- Wadena – 21
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.