5,162 New COVID-19 Cases, 30 Deaths Reported Friday in MN
The state today reported 30 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 5,162 new coronavirus cases.
There were three deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:
- One person from Beltrami County between the ages of 80 and 84
- One person from Hubbard County between the ages of 90 and 94
- One person from Wadena County between the ages of 75 and 79
The new cases came from 55,526 tests for a case positivity rate of 9.3%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 362 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 11
- Beltrami – 46
- Cass – 23
- Clearwater – 11
- Crow Wing – 23
- Hubbard – 14
- Itasca – 41
- Koochiching – 6
- Lake of the Woods – 4
- Mahnomen – 4
- Mille Lacs – 50
- Morrison – 43
- Polk – 17
- Roseau – 24
- Todd – 33
- Wadena – 12
