513 New COVID-19 Cases in MN, 7 New Deaths Reported Tuesday

Destiny Wiggins — Sep. 16 2020

Minnesota health officials reported 513 new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths today. Four of the seven deaths came from those living in a private residence. None of the deaths were from residents in the Lakeland viewing area.

The 513 new cases came from a total of 9,910 tests administered for a case positivity rate of 5.2%. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now at 4.8% after being over 5% in recent weeks. Health officials say when it rises above 5%, they become more concerned. Right now, cases seem to be stabilizing, but officials warn things could change in a hurry.

There are 244 people currently hospitalized because of the virus, up by six from yesterday. 136 people are hospitalized in ICU, up by five from yesterday.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 29 new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 2
  • Crow Wing – 9
  • Hubbard – 3
  • Itasca – 5
  • Mille Lacs – 1
  • Morrison – 4
  • Polk – 4
  • Todd – 1

