5,123 New COVID-19 Cases, 43 Deaths Reported Thursday in MN

The state today reported 43 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 5,123 new coronavirus cases.

According to the Department of Health, newly reported cases today includes the remainder of a backlog from the last few days due to case growth exceeding intake capacity over the weekend.

There were three deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

A Crow Wing resident between the ages of 50 and 54

Two Morrison County residents, one aged 100 or older and the other between the ages of 75 and 79

The new cases came from 46,251 tests for a case positivity rate of 11.1%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 405 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 7

Beltrami – 64

Cass – 27

Clearwater – 2

Crow Wing – 35

Hubbard – 27

Itasca – 46

Koochiching – 17

Lake of the Woods – 1

Mahnomen – 7

Mille Lacs – 28

Morrison – 37

Polk – 37

Roseau – 15

Todd – 38

Wadena – 17

