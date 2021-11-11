5,123 New COVID-19 Cases, 43 Deaths Reported Thursday in MN
The state today reported 43 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 5,123 new coronavirus cases.
According to the Department of Health, newly reported cases today includes the remainder of a backlog from the last few days due to case growth exceeding intake capacity over the weekend.
There were three deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:
- A Crow Wing resident between the ages of 50 and 54
- Two Morrison County residents, one aged 100 or older and the other between the ages of 75 and 79
The new cases came from 46,251 tests for a case positivity rate of 11.1%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 405 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 7
- Beltrami – 64
- Cass – 27
- Clearwater – 2
- Crow Wing – 35
- Hubbard – 27
- Itasca – 46
- Koochiching – 17
- Lake of the Woods – 1
- Mahnomen – 7
- Mille Lacs – 28
- Morrison – 37
- Polk – 37
- Roseau – 15
- Todd – 38
- Wadena – 17
