5,123 New COVID-19 Cases, 43 Deaths Reported Thursday in MN

Lakeland News — Nov. 11 2021

The state today reported 43 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 5,123 new coronavirus cases.

According to the Department of Health, newly reported cases today includes the remainder of a backlog from the last few days due to case growth exceeding intake capacity over the weekend.

There were three deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • A Crow Wing resident between the ages of 50 and 54
  • Two Morrison County residents, one aged 100 or older and the other between the ages of 75 and 79

The new cases came from 46,251 tests for a case positivity rate of 11.1%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 405 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 7
  • Beltrami – 64
  • Cass – 27
  • Clearwater – 2
  • Crow Wing – 35
  • Hubbard – 27
  • Itasca – 46
  • Koochiching – 17
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Mahnomen – 7
  • Mille Lacs – 28
  • Morrison – 37
  • Polk – 37
  • Roseau – 15
  • Todd – 38
  • Wadena – 17

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

