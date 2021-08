Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 50th annual Leech Lake Regatta is gearing up for a weekend of fun and boat races.

The regatta is being hosted at the Shores of Leech Lake, a resort that has been owned by the Loomis family since 1977.

The regatta will have three races starting on Saturday at 10 AM and will end on Monday. Registration can still be done onsite.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today