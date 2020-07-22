Lakeland PBS

Breaking News
Walz Signs Order Requiring Minnesotans to Wear Masks Indoors

507 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths Reported in Minnesota on Wednesday

Lakeland News — Jul. 22 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday reported 507 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and four new deaths.

The 507 new cases each day came from 12,233 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.1%, which is lower than the state’s weekly average. The seven-day rolling average for case positivity reported on Monday was 4.7%. State officials are hoping to keep the weekly average below 5%.

The total number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is at 273, up seven from yesterday. That increase is shown entirely in the ICU numbers, where 119 of those hospitalized are in ICU, up seven from Tuesday. The number of people hospitalized but not needing ICU remained the same as yesterday at 154.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 14 new cases officially reported by the state in the following counties:

  • Aitkin County – 1
  • Beltrami County – 2
  • Itasca County – 5
  • Koochiching County – 2
  • Mille Lacs County – 1
  • Polk County – 1
  • Roseau County – 2

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Walz Signs Order Requiring Minnesotans to Wear Masks Indoors

Minnesota State Fair Will Host a Drive-Thru Food Parade

Walz Close to Announcing Decision on Statewide Mask Mandate

Camp Knutson Adapts to Having a Summer Without Campers

Latest Stories

Walz Signs Order Requiring Minnesotans to Wear Masks Indoors

Posted on Jul. 22 2020

Minnesota State Fair Will Host a Drive-Thru Food Parade

Posted on Jul. 22 2020

Obsolete Munitions to Be Detonated at Camp Ripley Starting July 22

Posted on Jul. 22 2020

Congressman Pete Stauber Announces Over $1 Million Grant For Little Falls Airport

Posted on Jul. 22 2020

BSU Men's and Women's Hockey Players Receive Academic Honors

Posted on Jul. 22 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.