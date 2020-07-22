507 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths Reported in Minnesota on Wednesday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday reported 507 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and four new deaths.

The 507 new cases each day came from 12,233 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.1%, which is lower than the state’s weekly average. The seven-day rolling average for case positivity reported on Monday was 4.7%. State officials are hoping to keep the weekly average below 5%.

The total number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is at 273, up seven from yesterday. That increase is shown entirely in the ICU numbers, where 119 of those hospitalized are in ICU, up seven from Tuesday. The number of people hospitalized but not needing ICU remained the same as yesterday at 154.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 14 new cases officially reported by the state in the following counties:

Aitkin County – 1

Beltrami County – 2

Itasca County – 5

Koochiching County – 2

Mille Lacs County – 1

Polk County – 1

Roseau County – 2

