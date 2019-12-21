$5,000 Reward Being Offered For Info in Fatal Dog Stabbing

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a fatal dog stabbing in Cass Lake.

On December 6th, Leech Lake Tribal Police officers located a medium-sized light brown dog lying in the snow bleeding from multiple stab wounds in the Allen’s Bay housing area of rural Cass Lake. The dog died from its injuries as it was being taken to a local veterinary clinic. Officers evaluated the dog and determined that the animal had sustained multiple stab wounds to the head, neck and body.

Leech Lake Tribal Police are investigation the case. Anyone with relevant information should contact investigators at the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department at (218) 335-8277. The $5,000 reward is being offered by Humane Society of the United States.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today