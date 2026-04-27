Apr 27, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

5,000 More Free Tree Seedlings Being Made Available for Bemidji Area

After Reforest Bemidji’s free tree program saw an overwhelming community response earlier this month, First National Bank Bemidji is stepping forward to help make 5,000 additional free tree seedlings available to the public.

The original 10,000 free seedlings for Reforest Bemidji were fully reserved through pre-orders in just 48 hours. Let’s Plant Trees, which organized the program, said in a press release that it shows just how strongly Bemidji area residents want to be part of restoring the region’s tree canopy after last year’s storm damage.

First National Bank Bemidji is helping provide the additional trees, which will be available to the public on Sunday, May 17 beginning at 10 a.m. at the Sanford Center. No pre-order is required for the Sunday public pickup, but these additional trees will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until gone.

Residents who already reserved seedlings through the original pre-order program should still plan on picking those up on Saturday, May 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sanford Center.

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