5 Years Have Passed Since Nevaeh Kingbird’s Disappearance

It was five years ago today that the family of Nevaeh Kingbird last saw her.

The teen was last seen around 2 a.m. on Oct. 22, 2021 after attending a party in Bemidji. She was 15 at the time. Since then, family and friends have conducted numerous searches. Law enforcement has received hundreds of tips and pursued numerous leads, but so far nothing has led to Nevaeh.

Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin says that the Bemidji Police Department continues, along with their partner agencies, to work diligently to find Nevaeh. With the fall season upon us, and with the Minnesota state deer hunting season approaching, the Bemidji Police Department reminds everyone to remain watchful and vigilant while outdoors and to report any suspicious activity or property immediately.

It is believed Nevaeh was wearing either a black zip-up hoodie or a red sweatshirt with the “Bull” logo, as seen in the above image. She was also believed to be wearing blue skinny-style jeans, a white undershirt, and black and red Nike sandals.

The Bemidji Police Department has partnered with Minnesota’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Office to offer a reward of up to $10,000 for information in this case. This reward is part of a historic state initiative to offer cash incentives for tips in eligible MMIR investigations including long-term missing persons, suspicious death, and homicide cases.

To be eligible for a reward, tips must provide specific and actionable information that advances the investigation. Anonymous tips are accepted.

If you have information about this missing person case, you can report it and stay anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at their website, by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by using the P3 Tip Submit App installable on all smartphones.

This Saturday, MMIW 218 is sponsoring a community vigil for Nevaeh as well as Jeremy Jourdain, who went missing on Oct. 31, 2016 and has also not been found. The vigil is from 6 to 7 p.m. by Paul and Babe in Bemidji. Candles and food will be provided.