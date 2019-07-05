5-Year-Old Injured In Boating Accident Near Motley

A 5-year-old girl was injured in a boating accident southeast of Motley, on Thursday, July 4.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, around 4:39 p.m. their office received a report of a boating accident on Lake Alexander. The 5-year-old was on a wakeboard boat that was pulling a tube with passengers. The ski tower broke, falling on top of the girl and hitting her in the head.

She was transported to Staples Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with a head injury.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Scandia Valley First Response and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.