5-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Into Abandoned Mine Pit in Iron Range

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A 5-year-old boy is dead after falling into an abandoned mine pit in northern Minnesota’s Iron Range.

Police and first responders from the city of Virginia were sent to the Rouchleau Pit late Wednesday. Authorities said the boy fell nearly 70 feet.

The Virginia Police Department says the incident is under investigation but that it appears to be an accident.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today