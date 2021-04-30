Lakeland PBS

5-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Into Abandoned Mine Pit in Iron Range

Lakeland News — Apr. 29 2021

A 5-year-old boy is dead after falling into an abandoned mine pit in northern Minnesota’s Iron Range.

Police and first responders from the city of Virginia were sent to the Rouchleau Pit late Wednesday. Authorities said the boy fell nearly 70 feet.

The Virginia Police Department says the incident is under investigation but that it appears to be an accident.

