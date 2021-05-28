Five New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 364 New Cases Reported Friday
The state reported five new COVID-19 related deaths and 364 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. One of the new deaths was in the Lakeland viewing area:
- A person in Roseau County aged 75-79
The new cases came from 21,250 tests for a case positivity rate of 1.7%. The seven-day rolling average for case positivity continues to fall and is now at 2.96%, below the caution threshold of 5.0%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 48 new confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin-1
- Beltrami – 2
- Cass – 6
- Clearwater – 1
- Crow Wing – 5
- Hubbard – 1
- Itasca – 4
- Koochiching- 2
- Koochiching – 14
- Mille Lacs – 4
- Morrison-2
- Polk-1
- Wadena – 5
