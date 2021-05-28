Lakeland PBS

Five New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 364 New Cases Reported Friday

Betsy Melin — May. 28 2021

The state reported five new COVID-19 related deaths and 364 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. One of the new deaths was in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • A person in Roseau County aged 75-79

The new cases came from 21,250 tests for a case positivity rate of 1.7%. The seven-day rolling average for case positivity continues to fall and is now at 2.96%, below the caution threshold of 5.0%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 48 new confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin-1
  • Beltrami – 2
  • Cass – 6
  • Clearwater – 1
  • Crow Wing – 5
  • Hubbard – 1
  • Itasca – 4
  • Koochiching- 2
  • Koochiching – 14
  • Mille Lacs – 4
  • Morrison-2
  • Polk-1
  • Wadena – 5

By — Betsy Melin

