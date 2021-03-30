5 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 1,550 New Cases Reported Monday
The state on Monday reported five new COVID-19 related deaths along wiht 1,550 new coronavirus cases. None of the deaths were in the Lakeland viewing area.
The new cases came from 22,622 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.9%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 82 new confirmed cases in the following counties:
- Beltrami – 5
- Cass – 3
- Crow Wing – 22
- Hubbard – 1
- Itasca – 10
- Koochiching – 2
- Lake of the Woods – 4
- Mahnomen – 1
- Mille Lacs – 8
- Morrison – 15
- Polk – 4
- Roseau – 3
- Todd – 4
