5 Injured in Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash North of Sebeka

A rollover crash has injured five people, all of whom were in the same vehicle, north of Sebeka.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Wednesday, they received a 911 call of a single-vehicle rollover located in Red Eye Township on 298th Street. Once officers arrived on the scene, a 1997 GMC extended cab pickup truck was found with damage consistent with a rollover.

The five people outside of the vehicle had all been occupants of the truck when the crash occurred. Three of the five had been ejected from the vehicle during the crash, while two exited on their own afterwards.

Four of the occupants were juvenile males, and one was an adult male. Medical personnel on the scene described their injuries as ranging from minor to critical.

Three medivac helicopters and one ambulance were brought in to transport four of the occupants from the scene. One person was transported by his parents.

Speed is believed to be a possible contributing factor in the crash. No alcohol appears to be involved.