Mar 2, 2026 | By: Lakeland News
5 High School Wrestlers From Lakeland Viewing Area Win Individual State Titles
Heading into championships Saturday at Grand Casino Arena, there were 10 area wrestlers still vying for an individual state title, but by the time the dust settled, only five stood tall.
Among the winners were Staples-Motley’s Colbe Tappe, a 160 lb. wrestler in Class A, who defended his title with a tech fall 20-4. Also taking first in Class A were Staples-Motley’s Garrett and Gage Bjerga at 107 and 139 lb., respectively.
In Class AA, Little Falls’ Ivan Petrich finished as runner-up at 215 lb. last year but saw redemption this season, winning the title by a 12-3 major decision. Also in Class AA at 139 lb. was Grand Rapids’ Christian Jelle, who completed the three-peat with an 18-5 major decision, becoming the first Thunderhawk to win three individual state wrestling titles.
Full results for boys and girls individual finishers in the Lakeland viewing area:
Boys’ Class AAA Individual Finishers
- 2nd – 152: Easton Dircks – Brainerd
- 3rd – 139: Nick Strand – Bemidji
- 3rd – 285: Nemo Schwinghammer – Bemidji
- 4th – 107: Ozzie Hanks – Bemidji
- 4th – 133: Gabe Morin – Bemidji
Boys’ Class AA Individual Finishers
- 1st – 139: Christian Jelle – Grand Rapids
- 1st – 215: Ivan Petrich – Little Falls
Boys’ Class A Individual Finishers
- 1st – 107: Garrett Bjerga – Staples-Motley
- 1st – 139: Gage Bjerge – Staples-Motley
- 1st – 160: Colbe Tappe – Staples-Motley
- 2nd – 133: Ian Phrakonkham – Fosston/Bagley
- 2nd – 145: Eli Greenwaldt – Staples-Motley
- 2nd – 189: Jake Leners – Royalton/Upsala
- 3rd – 121: Caden Kramer – Staples-Motley
- 3rd – 172: Cade Walz – Mahnomen/Waubun
- 3rd – 215: Blake McMullen – Mahnomen/Waubun
Girls’ Individual Finisher
- 2nd – 148: Elora Wagner – Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie