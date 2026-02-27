5 High School Wrestlers From Lakeland Viewing Area Win Individual State Titles

Heading into championships Saturday at Grand Casino Arena, there were 10 area wrestlers still vying for an individual state title, but by the time the dust settled, only five stood tall.

Among the winners were Staples-Motley’s Colbe Tappe, a 160 lb. wrestler in Class A, who defended his title with a tech fall 20-4. Also taking first in Class A were Staples-Motley’s Garrett and Gage Bjerga at 107 and 139 lb., respectively.

In Class AA, Little Falls’ Ivan Petrich finished as runner-up at 215 lb. last year but saw redemption this season, winning the title by a 12-3 major decision. Also in Class AA at 139 lb. was Grand Rapids’ Christian Jelle, who completed the three-peat with an 18-5 major decision, becoming the first Thunderhawk to win three individual state wrestling titles.

Full results for boys and girls individual finishers in the Lakeland viewing area:

Boys’ Class AAA Individual Finishers

2nd – 152: Easton Dircks – Brainerd

3rd – 139: Nick Strand – Bemidji

3rd – 285: Nemo Schwinghammer – Bemidji

4th – 107: Ozzie Hanks – Bemidji

4th – 133: Gabe Morin – Bemidji

Boys’ Class AA Individual Finishers

1st – 139: Christian Jelle – Grand Rapids

1st – 215: Ivan Petrich – Little Falls

Boys’ Class A Individual Finishers

1st – 107: Garrett Bjerga – Staples-Motley

1st – 139: Gage Bjerge – Staples-Motley

1st – 160: Colbe Tappe – Staples-Motley

2nd – 133: Ian Phrakonkham – Fosston/Bagley

2nd – 145: Eli Greenwaldt – Staples-Motley

2nd – 189: Jake Leners – Royalton/Upsala

3rd – 121: Caden Kramer – Staples-Motley

3rd – 172: Cade Walz – Mahnomen/Waubun

3rd – 215: Blake McMullen – Mahnomen/Waubun

Girls’ Individual Finisher