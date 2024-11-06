Nov 6, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

5 Brothers Injured in Bagley Explosion in Stable Condition at Burn Center

We have an update on the five brothers who suffered serious burn injuries after an explosion and fire at a storage unit just north of Bagley on 3750th Street.

One man and five children were involved in the explosion that happened Monday afternoon. Preliminary indications are that a propane tank had been leaking inside the metal storage unit, and when the doors were opened and the man lit a cigarette, an explosion ensued.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the victims, and updates on that page say all five of the boys are stable at a burn center and that their vitals are looking good. Their burns range from 5% to 55%, but the surgeon says all of them will need surgery at some point.

As of Tuesday evening, over $35,000 had been raised.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Rake In The Tax Deduction 1080x1080

Lakeview Liquor 400x400

Craguns 400x400 5 24

Related News

Education & Government

Updated: MN General Election Results for Lakeland Viewing Area

Education & Government

Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota Wins 4th Term, Defeating Ex-NBA Player Royce White

Sports

Mahnomen-Waubun Football Heading to State for 4th Straight Season

Sports

Bemidji Volleyball’s Mollie Rupp Makes 2024 Star Tribune All-Minnesota Team