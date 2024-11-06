5 Brothers Injured in Bagley Explosion in Stable Condition at Burn Center

We have an update on the five brothers who suffered serious burn injuries after an explosion and fire at a storage unit just north of Bagley on 3750th Street.

One man and five children were involved in the explosion that happened Monday afternoon. Preliminary indications are that a propane tank had been leaking inside the metal storage unit, and when the doors were opened and the man lit a cigarette, an explosion ensued.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the victims, and updates on that page say all five of the boys are stable at a burn center and that their vitals are looking good. Their burns range from 5% to 55%, but the surgeon says all of them will need surgery at some point.

As of Tuesday evening, over $35,000 had been raised.