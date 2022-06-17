Lakeland PBS

49th Annual Camp Golf Classic

Hanky HazeltonJun. 17 2022

All are invited for a great day of golf to raise money for the programs and campers at Confidence Learning Center.

The Center has been providing outdoor recreation and education for people of all ages with cognitive and developmental disabilities for 52 years.

Confidence Learning Center is year round and serves an average of 10,000 campers a year from Minnesota and other parts of the Midwest.

With 20 plus programs; Confidence Learning Center focuses on self-confidence, self-esteem, and provides life long skills for their campers.

The Event will be held and located at The Classic at Maddens on June 17th, and starts at 1:15 p.m.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Hanky Hazelton

Related Posts

Minnesota DNR Partners with Libraries to Offer Free State Park Passes

Road Weather Information Systems to Be Installed in Central Minnesota

Bois Forte Band of Chippewa to Get 28,000 Acres Back

MN Dept. of Health Releases New Dashboard on PFAS Levels in Drinking Water

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.