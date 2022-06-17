49th Annual Camp Golf Classic

Click to print (Opens in new window)

All are invited for a great day of golf to raise money for the programs and campers at Confidence Learning Center.

The Center has been providing outdoor recreation and education for people of all ages with cognitive and developmental disabilities for 52 years.

Confidence Learning Center is year round and serves an average of 10,000 campers a year from Minnesota and other parts of the Midwest.

With 20 plus programs; Confidence Learning Center focuses on self -confidence, self-esteem, and provides life long skills for their campers.

The Event will be held and located at The Classic at Maddens on June 17th, and starts at 1:15 p.m.

