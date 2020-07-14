Lakeland PBS

499 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths Reported Monday in Minnesota

Lakeland News — Jul. 13 2020

Minnesota reported 499 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus and two new deaths on Monday as Governor Tim Walz continues weighing whether to impose a statewide mask requirement.

The two new deaths are the fewest reported in one day since 13th. Over the past week, 30 people have died in Minnesota from COVID-19, compared to a month ago when 112 people died between June 7th and June 13th.

The new total of 499 cases came after Minnesota reported more than 800 cases on Saturday – its highest count since May – and 715 on Sunday. The state’s numbers amounted to a 4.2% positivity rate, with the seven-day rolling average for positivity mark at 4.7%. That’s up 0.7% from last week.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 right now are at 247, with 114 people in ICU. The amount of people in ICU right now is the lowest its been since April 25th.

In the Lakeland viewing area, 19 new cases were reported in the following counties:

  • Beltrami County – 2
  • Cass County – 1
  • Clearwater County – 2
  • Crow Wing County – 2
  • Itasca County – 5
  • Koochiching County – 1
  • Mille Lacs County – 1
  • Morrison County – 3
  • Todd County – 1
  • Wadena County – 1

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Minnesota Physicians Urging Parents to Continue Routine Vaccinations

Annual Ruttger’s Summer Concert Series Scheduled to Go On

Essentia Health Facilities Updates Visitor Policy

Minnesotans Qualifying as Essential Caregivers Allowed to Visit Loved Ones in Senior Living Centers

Latest Stories

Minnesota Physicians Urging Parents to Continue Routine Vaccinations

Posted on Jul. 13 2020

Annual Ruttger’s Summer Concert Series Scheduled to Go On

Posted on Jul. 13 2020

Essentia Health Facilities Updates Visitor Policy

Posted on Jul. 13 2020

Grandpa's Run For The Walleye Race Will Be Held Virtually This Year

Posted on Jul. 11 2020

Virtual Primary Election Forum Highlighting Bemidji Area Candidates

Posted on Jul. 11 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.