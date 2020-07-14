499 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths Reported Monday in Minnesota

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Minnesota reported 499 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus and two new deaths on Monday as Governor Tim Walz continues weighing whether to impose a statewide mask requirement.

The two new deaths are the fewest reported in one day since 13th. Over the past week, 30 people have died in Minnesota from COVID-19, compared to a month ago when 112 people died between June 7th and June 13th.

The new total of 499 cases came after Minnesota reported more than 800 cases on Saturday – its highest count since May – and 715 on Sunday. The state’s numbers amounted to a 4.2% positivity rate, with the seven-day rolling average for positivity mark at 4.7%. That’s up 0.7% from last week.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 right now are at 247, with 114 people in ICU. The amount of people in ICU right now is the lowest its been since April 25th.

In the Lakeland viewing area, 19 new cases were reported in the following counties:

Beltrami County – 2

Cass County – 1

Clearwater County – 2

Crow Wing County – 2

Itasca County – 5

Koochiching County – 1

Mille Lacs County – 1

Morrison County – 3

Todd County – 1

Wadena County – 1

