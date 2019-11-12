Lakeland PBS

49 Cases of Hepatitis A Outbreak Identified in Minnesota

Destiny Wiggins — Nov. 12 2019

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, as of November 8, 49 cases of hepatitis A outbreak have been identified in Minnesota.

Outbreaks of hepatitis A have been seen in states across the country since 2016. Since May 2019, Minnesota has seen an increase of hepatitis A cases which is now identified as an outbreak. People at high risk of the current outbreak include people who use injection/non-injection drugs, people experiencing homelessness or unstable housing, people who are currently or were recently incarcerated and men who have sex with men.

Hepatitis A is an infection of the liver caused by the hepatitis A virus (HAV). HAV is most commonly transmitted through the orofecal route (transmission of a disease where pathogens in fecal particles pass from one person to the mouth of another person) such as contaminated food. The best ways to prevent the disease are vaccination and careful hand washing.

As of right now, 35 of the reported 49 cases of hepatitis A outbreak have been hospitalized.

The best way to prevent hepatitis A infection is through vaccination.

