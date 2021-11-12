4,849 New COVID-19 Cases, 28 Deaths Reported Friday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 28 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 4,849 new coronavirus cases.

Hospitals in Minnesota are running out of beds and in some case have already run out of beds as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise. Today, there are 1,245 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

Itasca County health officials say there are no more beds available for critical patients in the county right now and nowhere to send those who need one. Kelly Chandler from Itasca County Public Health said in a press release today that the situation has never been more serious.

There were seven deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

One person from Cass County between the ages of 40 and 44

One person from Hubbard County between the ages of 90 and 94

One person from Itasca County between the ages of 75 and 79

One person from Mille Lacs County between the ages of 75 and 79

One person from Polk County between the ages of 75 and 79

Two people from Wadena County, one between the ages of 65 and 69 and the other between the ages of 80 and 84

The new cases came from 56,808 tests for a case positivity rate of 8.5%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 385 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 12

Beltrami – 39

Cass – 28

Clearwater – 6

Crow Wing – 52

Hubbard – 38

Itasca – 54

Koochiching – 6

Mahnomen – 6

Mille Lacs – 48

Morrison – 32

Polk – 14

Roseau – 4

Todd – 29

Wadena – 17

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today