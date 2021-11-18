4,827 New COVID-19 Cases, 32 Deaths Reported Thursday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 32 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 4,827 new coronavirus cases.

There were three deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 65 and 69

One person from Koochiching County between the ages of 75 and 79

One person from Wadena County between the ages of 80 and 84

The new cases came from 53,237 tests for a case positivity rate of 9.1%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 310 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 13

Beltrami – 41

Cass – 27

Clearwater – 9

Crow Wing – 26

Hubbard – 22

Itasca – 30

Koochiching – 15

Lake of the Woods – 9

Mahnomen – 12

Mille Lacs – 17

Morrison – 21

Polk – 17

Roseau – 25

Todd – 18

Wadena – 8

