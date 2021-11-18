4,827 New COVID-19 Cases, 32 Deaths Reported Thursday in MN
The state today reported 32 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 4,827 new coronavirus cases.
There were three deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:
- One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 65 and 69
- One person from Koochiching County between the ages of 75 and 79
- One person from Wadena County between the ages of 80 and 84
The new cases came from 53,237 tests for a case positivity rate of 9.1%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 310 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 13
- Beltrami – 41
- Cass – 27
- Clearwater – 9
- Crow Wing – 26
- Hubbard – 22
- Itasca – 30
- Koochiching – 15
- Lake of the Woods – 9
- Mahnomen – 12
- Mille Lacs – 17
- Morrison – 21
- Polk – 17
- Roseau – 25
- Todd – 18
- Wadena – 8
