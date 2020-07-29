480 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 New Deaths, Reported in MN on Tuesday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday reported 480 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and four new deaths from the virus.

The 480 new cases came from 9,081 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.2%, which is higher than the state’s current weekly average of 4.8%, as reported on Monday. State officials are hoping to keep the weekly average below 5.0% on a weekly basis.

The total number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 rose to 294 today, up 37 from yesterday. 138 of those hospitalized are in ICU, up 12 from yesterday.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 14 new cases officially reported by the state in the following counties:

Beltrami County – 1

Cass County – 1

Crow Wing County – 5

Hubbard County – 2

Itasca County – 1

Koochiching County – 2

Polk County – 2

