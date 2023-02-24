48-Year-Old Perham Woman Found Dead in Deerwood

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 48-year old woman from Perham was found dead in Deerwood on Wednesday.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office reports their dispatch center received a call at approximately 12:43 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22nd of a 48-year-old woman found on the ground at a storage locker in Deerwood.

The female was later identified as Nicole Gutzman from Perham. It is unknown how long Gutzman had been there.

The incident and cause of this death is currently under investigation at this time. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Deerwood, Crosby, and Cuyuna Police Departments, and the Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Ambulance service at the scene.

