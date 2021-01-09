48 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 2,387 New Cases Reported Friday
Minnesota reported 48 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,387 new coronavirus cases today.
The deaths included four people from the Lakeland viewing area:
- A Cass County resident between the ages of 90-94
- A Crow Wing County resident between the ages of 85-89
- A Koochiching County resident between the ages of 90-94
- A Polk County resident between the ages of 70-74
The new cases came from 49,029 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.9%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 82 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 4
- Beltrami – 1
- Cass – 6
- Clearwater – 2
- Crow Wing – 15
- Hubbard – 4
- Itasca – 5
- Koochiching – 3
- Lake of the Woods – 3
- Mahnomen – 1
- Mille Lacs – 4
- Morrison – 11
- Polk – 4
- Roseau – 7
- Todd – 5
- Wadena – 7
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.