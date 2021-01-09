Lakeland PBS

48 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 2,387 New Cases Reported Friday

Lakeland News — Jan. 8 2021

Minnesota reported 48 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,387 new coronavirus cases today.

The deaths included four people from the Lakeland viewing area:

  • A Cass County resident between the ages of 90-94
  • A Crow Wing County resident between the ages of 85-89
  • A Koochiching County resident between the ages of 90-94
  • A Polk County resident between the ages of 70-74

The new cases came from 49,029 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.9%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 82 new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 4
  • Beltrami – 1
  • Cass – 6
  • Clearwater – 2
  • Crow Wing – 15
  • Hubbard – 4
  • Itasca – 5
  • Koochiching – 3
  • Lake of the Woods – 3
  • Mahnomen – 1
  • Mille Lacs – 4
  • Morrison – 11
  • Polk – 4
  • Roseau – 7
  • Todd – 5
  • Wadena – 7

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

