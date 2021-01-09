48 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 2,387 New Cases Reported Friday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Minnesota reported 48 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,387 new coronavirus cases today.

The deaths included four people from the Lakeland viewing area:

A Cass County resident between the ages of 90-94

A Crow Wing County resident between the ages of 85-89

A Koochiching County resident between the ages of 90-94

A Polk County resident between the ages of 70-74

The new cases came from 49,029 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.9%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 82 new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 4

Beltrami – 1

Cass – 6

Clearwater – 2

Crow Wing – 15

Hubbard – 4

Itasca – 5

Koochiching – 3

Lake of the Woods – 3

Mahnomen – 1

Mille Lacs – 4

Morrison – 11

Polk – 4

Roseau – 7

Todd – 5

Wadena – 7

