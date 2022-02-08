48 New COVID-19 Deaths, 10,409 New Cases Reported Tuesday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 48 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 10,409 new coronavirus cases. Today’s numbers come from data on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

There were six deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 65 and 69

Two people from Itasca County, one between the ages of 65 and 69 and the other between the ages of 95 and 99

Two people from Morrison County, one between the ages of 60 and 64 and the other aged 100 or more

One person from Roseau County between the ages of 85 and 89

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is now at 14.9%, down from 19.2% the week before. Case growth is also down to 86.9 new cases per 100,000 people, compared to 153.0 cases per 100,000 the week before.

There are currently 1,164 people hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of 207 from a week ago. 178 ICU beds are in use, a decrease of 14 from a week ago.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 613 new cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 18

Beltrami – 71

Cass – 65

Clearwater – 15

Crow Wing – 109

Hubbard – 30

Itasca – 81

Koochiching – 13

Lake of the Woods – 3

Mahnomen – 8

Mille Lacs – 35

Morrison – 59

Polk – 46

Roseau – 9

Todd – 33

Wadena – 18

