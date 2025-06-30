47th Annual Headwaters PRCA ProRodeo Returning to Park Rapids

It just wouldn’t be Independence Day weekend in Park Rapids without their annual Headwaters PRCA ProRodeo and Xtreme Bulls event.

Like last year, the Jokela ProWest rodeo will run four days, with over 400 contestants roping, riding, and racing for thousands of dollars in prize money. There will be food vendors and nightly musical performances that are free with admission as well.

There are few new additions to this year’s rodeo, like brand new chutes for bull riding, but for the most part, fans can expect it to be pretty much the same as it’s been for the past 47 years.

“You can expect some of the best rodeo contestants in the state,” stated Luke Jokela, the Headwaters Rodeo Arena Director. “We got all new contractors this year. They take 100 bulls to the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, and we got five of them coming here in Park Rapids this year. So, the cowboys are going to be ready to go and the bulls and the horses are going to be ready to go as well.”

“I feel like rodeo is just kind of founded on family,” he continued. “Every aspect of rodeos involves the family from the contractors to the spectators to the producers. You know, it’s a tradition for everybody around here. I’ve been coming up here since I was 2, 3 years old, so it’s really all about family.”

The Headwaters Rodeo will starts this Wednesday and will run through Saturday. The PRCA ProRodeo will be on July 2nd, 3rd, and 5th, with July 4th reserved for Xtreme Bulls in what will be the biggest one-day pro bull ride in the state of Minnesota this year.