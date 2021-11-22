4,718 New COVID-19 Cases, 37 Deaths Reported Monday in MN
The state today reported 37 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 4,718 new coronavirus cases.
There were six deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:
- One person from Aitkin County between the ages of 55 and 59
- One person from Cass County between the ages of 60 and 64
- One person from Mahnomen County between the ages of 75 and 79
- Two people from Mille Lacs County, one between the ages of 60 and 64 and the other between the ages of 90 and 94
- One person from Morrison County between the ages of 75 and 79
The new cases came from 51,272 tests for a case positivity rate of 9.2%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 262 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 10
- Beltrami – 38
- Cass – 20
- Clearwater – 7
- Crow Wing – 14
- Hubbard – 10
- Itasca – 31
- Koochiching – 14
- Lake of the Woods – 1
- Mahnomen – 2
- Mille Lacs – 32
- Morrison – 23
- Polk – 20
- Roseau – 13
- Todd – 24
- Wadena – 3
