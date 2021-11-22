4,718 New COVID-19 Cases, 37 Deaths Reported Monday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 37 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 4,718 new coronavirus cases.

There were six deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

One person from Aitkin County between the ages of 55 and 59

One person from Cass County between the ages of 60 and 64

One person from Mahnomen County between the ages of 75 and 79

Two people from Mille Lacs County, one between the ages of 60 and 64 and the other between the ages of 90 and 94

One person from Morrison County between the ages of 75 and 79

The new cases came from 51,272 tests for a case positivity rate of 9.2%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 262 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 10

Beltrami – 38

Cass – 20

Clearwater – 7

Crow Wing – 14

Hubbard – 10

Itasca – 31

Koochiching – 14

Lake of the Woods – 1

Mahnomen – 2

Mille Lacs – 32

Morrison – 23

Polk – 20

Roseau – 13

Todd – 24

Wadena – 3

