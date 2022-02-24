Lakeland PBS

47 New COVID-19 Deaths, 1,075 New Cases Reported Thursday in MN

Lakeland News — Feb. 24 2022

The state today reported 47 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,075 new coronavirus cases.

There were six deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One person from Beltrami County between the ages of 95 and 99
  • One person from Cass County between the ages of 80 and 84
  • Two people from Crow Wing County, one between the ages of 55 and 59 and the other between the ages of 75 and 79
  • One person from Polk County between the ages of 95 and 99
  • One person from Wadena County between the ages of 75 and 79

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is at 7.2%, down from 9.9% the week before. Case growth is at 27.3 new cases per 100,000 people, down from 46.1 cases per 100,000 a week ago.

There are currently 601 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Minnesota, a decrease of 210 from a week ago. 93 ICU beds are in use, 32 fewer than a week ago.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 88 new cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 7
  • Beltrami – 18
  • Cass – 6
  • Clearwater – 1
  • Crow Wing – 6
  • Hubbard – 2
  • Itasca – 5
  • Koochiching – 12
  • Mahnomen – 2
  • Mille Lacs – 4
  • Morrison – 2
  • Polk – 16
  • Todd – 4
  • Wadena – 3

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Suspect Arrested in May Shooting Death of Minneapolis Girl

26 New COVID-19 Deaths, 4,050 New Cases Reported Wednesday in MN

MN Governor Tim Walz Launches Public Safety Tour

Brainerd Declares Snow Emergency as Plows Work Around the Clock

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.