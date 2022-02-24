47 New COVID-19 Deaths, 1,075 New Cases Reported Thursday in MN
The state today reported 47 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,075 new coronavirus cases.
There were six deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:
- One person from Beltrami County between the ages of 95 and 99
- One person from Cass County between the ages of 80 and 84
- Two people from Crow Wing County, one between the ages of 55 and 59 and the other between the ages of 75 and 79
- One person from Polk County between the ages of 95 and 99
- One person from Wadena County between the ages of 75 and 79
The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is at 7.2%, down from 9.9% the week before. Case growth is at 27.3 new cases per 100,000 people, down from 46.1 cases per 100,000 a week ago.
There are currently 601 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Minnesota, a decrease of 210 from a week ago. 93 ICU beds are in use, 32 fewer than a week ago.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 88 new cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 7
- Beltrami – 18
- Cass – 6
- Clearwater – 1
- Crow Wing – 6
- Hubbard – 2
- Itasca – 5
- Koochiching – 12
- Mahnomen – 2
- Mille Lacs – 4
- Morrison – 2
- Polk – 16
- Todd – 4
- Wadena – 3
