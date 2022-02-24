47 New COVID-19 Deaths, 1,075 New Cases Reported Thursday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 47 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,075 new coronavirus cases.

There were six deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

One person from Beltrami County between the ages of 95 and 99

One person from Cass County between the ages of 80 and 84

Two people from Crow Wing County, one between the ages of 55 and 59 and the other between the ages of 75 and 79

One person from Polk County between the ages of 95 and 99

One person from Wadena County between the ages of 75 and 79

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is at 7.2%, down from 9.9% the week before. Case growth is at 27.3 new cases per 100,000 people, down from 46.1 cases per 100,000 a week ago.

There are currently 601 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Minnesota, a decrease of 210 from a week ago. 93 ICU beds are in use, 32 fewer than a week ago.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 88 new cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 7

Beltrami – 18

Cass – 6

Clearwater – 1

Crow Wing – 6

Hubbard – 2

Itasca – 5

Koochiching – 12

Mahnomen – 2

Mille Lacs – 4

Morrison – 2

Polk – 16

Todd – 4

Wadena – 3

