46th Annual Headwaters PRCA Rodeo in Park Rapids Focuses on Family

If you’re from Park Rapids, then you already know the 4th of July coincides with the Headwaters PRCA ProRodeo and Xtreme Bulls. And despite the scattered showers over the long weekend, the crowds showed up.

In its 46th edition, the rodeo was expanded from three days to four, meaning more fans got one more day of bronco busting, roping, and bull riding. Over 100 cowboys and cowgirls competed at this year’s rodeo for a buckle and some of the over-$29,000 purse.

But the biggest takeaway of the weekend for the Jokelas, the family who runs the rodeo, is the time they and others get to spend with their loved ones.

“It’s America’s first sport,” stated Luke Jokela, the Headwaters PRCA ProRodeo and Xtreme Bulls Arena Director. “And I got my own 9-month old at home now. And this is my – ever since I was growing up, the 4th of July was this rodeo. And I kind of want to bring that into his life as well, especially that it’s my own family putting this on.

He continued, “And this is like a family reunion for me, it always has been. All my cousins come around. We have cousins that came in from Oregon this year and I get to see all the family that I don’t usually get to see during the year. And I feel like it’s the same for everybody else here, too. A lot of people come up from down south to come up here and and see the rodeo and hang out at the lakes during the day and then come to the rodeo at night with the rest of their family and do it all again the next night.”