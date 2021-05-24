469 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Monday
The state reported 469 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. They reported no new deaths related to the virus in Minnesota.
The new cases came from 12,899 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.6%. The case positivity rate over the past seven days is reported at 3.50%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 32 new confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 1
- Cass – 6
- Clearwater – 1
- Crow Wing – 6
- Hubbard – 7
- Itasca – 3
- Koochiching – 1
- Mille Lacs – 3
- Morrison – 1
- Todd – 1
- Wadena – 2
