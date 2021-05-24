469 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Monday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state reported 469 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. They reported no new deaths related to the virus in Minnesota.

The new cases came from 12,899 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.6%. The case positivity rate over the past seven days is reported at 3.50%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 32 new confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 1

Cass – 6

Clearwater – 1

Crow Wing – 6

Hubbard – 7

Itasca – 3

Koochiching – 1

Mille Lacs – 3

Morrison – 1

Todd – 1

Wadena – 2

