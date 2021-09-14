4,603 New COVID-19 Cases, 12 Deaths Reported Tuesday in MN
The state today reported twelve new COVID-19 related deaths along with 4,603 new coronavirus cases.
There were no deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area
The new cases came from 16,756 tests for a case positivity rate of 27.5%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 296 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 12
- Beltrami – 15
- Cass – 19
- Clearwater — 6
- Crow Wing – 50
- Hubbard – 18
- Itasca – 39
- Koochiching – 25
- Lake of the Woods — 4
- Mahnomen – 6
- Mille Lacs – 14
- Morrison – 19
- Polk – 21
- Roseau – 2
- Todd – 33
- Wadena – 23
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.