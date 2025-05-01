46-Year-Old Man Dies in Farm Accident Near Brooten in Stearns County

A 46-year-old man died Tuesday in a farm accident near the city of Brooten in North Fork Township.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says Eric Scott Segaar was working on a John Deere planter which was having hydraulic issues. Segaar was under the planter when it’s believed the hydraulic system failed, causing the planter to suddenly and unexpectedly lower to the ground.

Segaar was pinned underneath the planter. He was freed and provided lifesaving measures by multiple emergency personnel, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.