May 1, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

46-Year-Old Man Dies in Farm Accident Near Brooten in Stearns County

A 46-year-old man died Tuesday in a farm accident near the city of Brooten in North Fork Township.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says Eric Scott Segaar was working on a John Deere planter which was having hydraulic issues. Segaar was under the planter when it’s believed the hydraulic system failed, causing the planter to suddenly and unexpectedly lower to the ground.

Segaar was pinned underneath the planter. He was freed and provided lifesaving measures by multiple emergency personnel, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Mothers Day Luekens 2

Lakeview Liquor Mothers Day

Giovannis Pizza

Related News

Community

Pequot Lakes HS Principal Receives Award from State Association

Community

Finalists Named for 2025 Great American Think-Off Debate in New York Mills

Environment

Portion of North-Central MN Remains in Moderate Drought Conditions

Education & Government

Heintzeman Reacts After Winning MN Senate District 6 Special Election