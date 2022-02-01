46 New COVID-19 Deaths, 21,360 New Cases Reported Tuesday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 46 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 21,360 new coronavirus cases. Today’s numbers come from data on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

There were four deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

One person from Aitkin County between the ages of 80 and 84

One person from Beltrami County between the ages of 85 and 89

One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 55 and 59

One person from Roseau County between the ages of 60 and 64

The seven-day average for case positivity is at 21.0%, down from 21.3% the day before. Case growth is at 169.6 new cases per 100,000 people, down from 176.6 cases per 100,000 yesterday.

Hospitalizations are also continuing to decline in Minnesota. Right now, there are 1,370 people hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of 146 from a week ago. 192 people are in ICU beds, a decrease of 33 from a week ago.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 1,150 new cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 27

Beltrami – 130

Cass – 94

Clearwater – 18

Crow Wing – 268

Hubbard – 47

Itasca – 135

Koochiching – 40

Lake of the Woods – 9

Mahnomen – 11

Mille Lacs – 68

Morrison – 120

Polk – 83

Roseau – 11

Todd – 62

Wadena – 27

