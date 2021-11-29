Lakeland PBS

4,511 New COVID-19 Cases, 44 Deaths Reported Monday in MN

Lakeland News — Nov. 29 2021

The state today reported 44 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 4,511 new coronavirus cases.

There were six deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One person from Cass County between the ages of 65 and 69
  • One person from Hubbard County between the ages of 55 and 59
  • One person from Itasca County between the ages of 65 and 69
  • One person from Mille Lacs County between the ages of 50 and 54
  • One person from Todd County between the ages of 80 and 84
  • One person from Wadena County between the ages of 85 and 89

The new cases came from 36,350 tests for a case positivity rate of 12.4%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 332 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 20
  • Beltrami – 27
  • Cass – 25
  • Clearwater – 4
  • Crow Wing – 42
  • Hubbard – 5
  • Itasca – 33
  • Koochiching – 17
  • Lake of the Woods – 2
  • Mahnomen – 7
  • Mille Lacs – 36
  • Morrison – 30
  • Polk – 21
  • Roseau – 41
  • Todd – 18
  • Wadena – 4

