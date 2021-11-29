4,511 New COVID-19 Cases, 44 Deaths Reported Monday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 44 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 4,511 new coronavirus cases.

There were six deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

One person from Cass County between the ages of 65 and 69

One person from Hubbard County between the ages of 55 and 59

One person from Itasca County between the ages of 65 and 69

One person from Mille Lacs County between the ages of 50 and 54

One person from Todd County between the ages of 80 and 84

One person from Wadena County between the ages of 85 and 89

The new cases came from 36,350 tests for a case positivity rate of 12.4%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 332 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 20

Beltrami – 27

Cass – 25

Clearwater – 4

Crow Wing – 42

Hubbard – 5

Itasca – 33

Koochiching – 17

Lake of the Woods – 2

Mahnomen – 7

Mille Lacs – 36

Morrison – 30

Polk – 21

Roseau – 41

Todd – 18

Wadena – 4

