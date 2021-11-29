4,511 New COVID-19 Cases, 44 Deaths Reported Monday in MN
The state today reported 44 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 4,511 new coronavirus cases.
There were six deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:
- One person from Cass County between the ages of 65 and 69
- One person from Hubbard County between the ages of 55 and 59
- One person from Itasca County between the ages of 65 and 69
- One person from Mille Lacs County between the ages of 50 and 54
- One person from Todd County between the ages of 80 and 84
- One person from Wadena County between the ages of 85 and 89
The new cases came from 36,350 tests for a case positivity rate of 12.4%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 332 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 20
- Beltrami – 27
- Cass – 25
- Clearwater – 4
- Crow Wing – 42
- Hubbard – 5
- Itasca – 33
- Koochiching – 17
- Lake of the Woods – 2
- Mahnomen – 7
- Mille Lacs – 36
- Morrison – 30
- Polk – 21
- Roseau – 41
- Todd – 18
- Wadena – 4
