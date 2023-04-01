44th Annual Bemidji Jaycees Home, Sport & Travel Show Underway

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Sanford Center in Bemidji is covered in ice from September to March with the long Bemidji State men’s and women’s hockey seasons. But the ice is off until the end of summer, and this weekend, the Bemidji Jaycees Home, Sport & Travel Show is taking place at the event center.

This year marks the 44th annual Home, Sport & Travel Show. Vendors filled the Sanford Center with booths, and there were plenty of local businesses in attendance, along with outdoor sporting goods and boats on display. After all, there are only six weeks until the fishing opener.

The show is a big event for not only Bemidji community, but the Jaycees as well.

“This is the main way we make our money for the year, to be able to run the rest of our projects, to be able to run Water Carnival every year, to be able to run our Beltrami County Fair beer garden, any of our smaller projects we do,” said Bemidji Jaycees president Missy Malone.

The show will be open at the Sanford Center through Saturday, April 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today