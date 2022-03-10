44-year-old Man from Pennington, MN Dies in Car Accident

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 44-year-old man by the name of Neil C. Cutbank of Pennington, MN was pronounced dead yesterday after a head on collision with another driver.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a of a two vehicle head on collision located on Scenic Highway SE, (CSAH 39) near Cass Bluff Loop Rd SE, in Brook Lake Township, in Pennington, MN which is located about 25 miles east of Bemidji, MN or 10 miles NE of Cass Lake, MN roughly around 9:50 a.m. on March 9th.

Chief Deputy Jarrett Walton reported that upon the arrival of first responders they found a 2018 Ford Escape that was operated by 59-year-old, Jeffrey L. Imhoof of Bemidji, MN and a 2007 Chevrolet HHR that was operated by 44-year-old, Neil C. Cutbank of Pennington, MN.

The report said Imhoof had been traveling south on Scenic Highway and Cutbank had been traveling North when the two collided in the southbound lane.

Cutbank was transferred by an ambulance to the Cass Lake IHS Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Imhoof was also transported by an ambulance to Sanford ED-Bemidji with non-life threatening injuries.

Walton stated that both vehicles had airbag deployment, and Cutbank was not wearing a seat belt. The autopsy for Cutbank is still pending, and the investigation for the cause of the crash is still on-going.

