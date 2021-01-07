44 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 2,004 New Cases Reported Thursday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Today, Minnesota reported 44 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,004 new coronavirus cases.

The deaths included three people from the Lakeland viewing area:

One person from Aitkin County aged 45-49

One person from Crow Wing County aged 80-84

One person from Todd County aged 85-89

The new cases came from 42,049 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.7%

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 107 new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 1

Beltrami – 9

Cass – 12

Clearwater – 1

Crow Wing – 14

Hubbard – 8

Itasca – 12

Mille Lacs – 6

Morrison – 17

Polk – 5

Roseau- 11

Todd – 9

Wadena – 2

