44 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 2,004 New Cases Reported Thursday

Betsy Melin — Jan. 7 2021

Today, Minnesota reported 44 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,004 new coronavirus cases.

The deaths included three people from the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One person from Aitkin County aged 45-49
  • One person from Crow Wing County aged 80-84
  • One person from Todd County aged 85-89

The new cases came from 42,049 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.7%

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 107 new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 1
  • Beltrami – 9
  • Cass – 12
  • Clearwater – 1
  • Crow Wing – 14
  • Hubbard – 8
  • Itasca – 12
  • Mille Lacs – 6
  • Morrison – 17
  • Polk – 5
  • Roseau- 11
  • Todd – 9
  • Wadena – 2

Betsy Melin

