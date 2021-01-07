44 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 2,004 New Cases Reported Thursday
Today, Minnesota reported 44 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,004 new coronavirus cases.
The deaths included three people from the Lakeland viewing area:
- One person from Aitkin County aged 45-49
- One person from Crow Wing County aged 80-84
- One person from Todd County aged 85-89
The new cases came from 42,049 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.7%
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 107 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 1
- Beltrami – 9
- Cass – 12
- Clearwater – 1
- Crow Wing – 14
- Hubbard – 8
- Itasca – 12
- Mille Lacs – 6
- Morrison – 17
- Polk – 5
- Roseau- 11
- Todd – 9
- Wadena – 2
