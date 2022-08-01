43-Year-Old Bemidji Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 43-year-old Bemidji man died in a motorcycle crash this past Saturday in Hubbard County.

According to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol, Chad Michael Nelson died around 11:30 PM on July 30th in Hendrickson Township. He was traveling north on Highway 200 when his bike entered the shoulder of the road and then the ditch, where it rolled.

Nelson was reported as not wearing a helmet, and alcohol was said to be involved in the crash.

The Hubbard County Sheriff Office, Bemidji Ambulance, and Lake Port Volunteer Fire & Rescue responded at the scene.

